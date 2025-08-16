EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,425,000 after buying an additional 566,061 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 913,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 257,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Stephens lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. The trade was a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

