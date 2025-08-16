EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

