Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock valued at $714,048,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

ANET opened at $137.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

