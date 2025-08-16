Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

