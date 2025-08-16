Ethic Inc. Purchases 281 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trane Technologies Price Performance
Trane Technologies stock opened at $423.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
