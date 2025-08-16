Ethic Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

