Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2027 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,572,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,622,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,562.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,819 shares of company stock worth $49,796,547 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.