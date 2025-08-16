EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 670.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

