Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,858,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Avantor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,012,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.