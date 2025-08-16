Entropy Technologies LP Invests $212,000 in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. IDT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.74.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

