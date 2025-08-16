Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

