EMX Royalty FY2027 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

EMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on EMX Royalty from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday.

EMX stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 7.86. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 78.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

