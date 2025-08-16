Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.3889.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,830,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $737,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after buying an additional 5,371,585 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

