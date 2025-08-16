EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $605.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

