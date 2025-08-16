Element Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 467.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.67.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SNPS opened at $617.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

