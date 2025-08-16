East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.