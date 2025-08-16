E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,222 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 970,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,976,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 528,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

