Dynamic Financial Group Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dynamic Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,786,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $203.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.