DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,831 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV opened at $15.84 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

