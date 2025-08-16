Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.49% of Dorman Products worth $91,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $152.48 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $157.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

