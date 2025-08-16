Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) & MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Financial Analysis

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries -12.76% -299.25% -15.30% MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorel Industries and MillerKnoll”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $1.38 billion 0.02 -$171.96 million ($5.06) -0.18 MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.39 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -37.93

MillerKnoll has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Dorel Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dorel Industries and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Dorel Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. The Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, home equipment, toys, infant health, and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.