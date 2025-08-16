Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys A$50,031.00 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Brook acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.27 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$50,031.00 ($32,487.66).

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. Djerriwarrh Investments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.