Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,645 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Intuit worth $364,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $716.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $763.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.99. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $789.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.45.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

