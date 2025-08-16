Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,537,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $360,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

USB opened at $45.96 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

