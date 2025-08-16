Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $423.57 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $423,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Newmont by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

