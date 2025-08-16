Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of General Mills worth $417,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 313,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

