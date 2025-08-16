Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of D.R. Horton worth $446,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.