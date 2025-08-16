Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,877,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $474,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

