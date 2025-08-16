Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $435,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ventas stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $695,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,219,843. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,734. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

