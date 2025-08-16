Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 175,495 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $515,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 924,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after buying an additional 283,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,231,000 after buying an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $404,385,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

