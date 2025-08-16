Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.