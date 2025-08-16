DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.0%

DRH opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

