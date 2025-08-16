Devin Satz Sells 5,000 Shares of Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 154,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,581.32. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fvcbankcorp Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Fvcbankcorp stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Fvcbankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.08%. Analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. Fvcbankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Fvcbankcorp to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Institutional Trading of Fvcbankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 734,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 529,675 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 2,310.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fvcbankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

