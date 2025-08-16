Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $210.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average of $199.87. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

