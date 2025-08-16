Critical Review: NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NexGel and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGel -25.02% -49.37% -25.68% Autonomix Medical N/A -172.93% -133.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexGel and Autonomix Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGel $8.69 million 2.26 -$3.28 million ($0.40) -6.08 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$11.41 million ($7.47) -0.15

NexGel has higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. NexGel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NexGel has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autonomix Medical has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of NexGel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of NexGel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexGel and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autonomix Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autonomix Medical has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,360.18%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than NexGel.

Summary

Autonomix Medical beats NexGel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexGel

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

