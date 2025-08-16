Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $110.79 on Friday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

