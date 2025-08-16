Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $28.16 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 454,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

