Cowa LLC Sells 48 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 223,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,036,000 after buying an additional 205,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1%

IBM stock opened at $239.75 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $192.86 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.