Cowa LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after buying an additional 10,300,064 shares in the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after buying an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,672,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,276,000 after buying an additional 1,843,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after buying an additional 1,772,515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

