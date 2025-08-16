Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corpay by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 38,235.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 558,236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 4,811.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,326,000 after buying an additional 545,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,179,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corpay Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE CPAY opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.02 and a 12 month high of $400.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.33.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
