Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 413 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 1.5%

TKR stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

