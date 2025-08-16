Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 26,364 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. STAAR Surgical Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.