Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 156,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 415.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

