Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16,118.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $543.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 427.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 266.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.