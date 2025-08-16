Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.