Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.62. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $8.50 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

