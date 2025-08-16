Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,724 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Primis Financial worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 3,268.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,051,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRST. Wall Street Zen upgraded Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Primis Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Primis Financial Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ FRST opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a P/E ratio of -123.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

About Primis Financial

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.