Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director Sells $54,776.70 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $54,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,147.44. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.7%

CHCI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.07. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile



Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

