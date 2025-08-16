Comparing Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 4.39% 3.40% 0.95% Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.98% 9.35% 4.84%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mid-America Apartment Communities 1 10 8 0 2.37

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus target price of $8.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 24.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $163.2105, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Mid-America Apartment Communities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $708.47 million 1.03 $35.65 million $0.12 58.92 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.20 billion 7.50 $527.54 million $4.86 28.99

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

