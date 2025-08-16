Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stake Lessened by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.4%

FIX stock opened at $680.39 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $733.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $20,932,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

